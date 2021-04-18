Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Grows By 36.4%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Huaneng Power International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

