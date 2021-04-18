Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.42 or 0.00490608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002349 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

