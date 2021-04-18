Monetha (MTH) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $20.95 million and $1.39 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00678742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00088563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

