Bella Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.64 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.64 million and $40.51 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00006847 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00678742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00088563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

