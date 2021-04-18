Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 5,355,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.