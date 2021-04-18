Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 393,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,531. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

