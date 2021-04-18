Blossom Wealth Management Takes $234,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 225,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.