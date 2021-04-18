The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $328.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.82 and a 12 month high of $323.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

