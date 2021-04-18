Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Takes $607,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $636.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.73 and a 200-day moving average of $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

