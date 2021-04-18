Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.
LULU stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.10. 923,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,885. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day moving average is $336.01. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $206.50 and a 12-month high of $399.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
