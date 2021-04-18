Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.10. 923,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,885. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day moving average is $336.01. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $206.50 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

