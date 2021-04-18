CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 6,582,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.