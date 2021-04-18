Contrasting National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Express Group and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Express Group and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.34 $970,000.00 $1.65 86.20

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than National Express Group.

Profitability

This table compares National Express Group and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Volatility & Risk

National Express Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ModivCare beats National Express Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,600 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

