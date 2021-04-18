Reviewing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Resources Connection and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.68 $28.28 million $0.98 14.85 Nielsen $6.50 billion 1.42 -$415.00 million $1.69 15.20

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nielsen 0 3 6 0 2.67

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Nielsen.

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Resources Connection pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 1.90% 7.25% 4.32% Nielsen -2.38% 22.28% 3.45%

Summary

Resources Connection beats Nielsen on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

