MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.52 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $28,189.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00721164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.59 or 0.99425617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00833996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

