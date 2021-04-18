Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $95.70. 918,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

