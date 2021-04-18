Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,953,300 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 1,197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,511.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.10. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. Prosus has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

