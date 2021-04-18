Short Interest in Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Grows By 67.6%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of GRPTF remained flat at $$15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Getlink has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.85.

Get Getlink alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.