Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Increases By 65.0%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,990,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 23,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 7,861,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.