Empty Set Dollar Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $66.11 million and $452,710.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00722942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,869.05 or 1.00113294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.07 or 0.00833379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

