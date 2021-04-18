$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.06. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 165,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

