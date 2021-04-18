$723.77 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $723.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $734.74 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

