Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,296.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,849.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.