Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Meridian by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meridian by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

