Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 248.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.04. 65,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $392.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

