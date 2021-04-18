Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 443,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,492. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

In other news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

