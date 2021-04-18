PiplCoin (PIPL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $288,258.27 and $46.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00678941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00088561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00038751 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

