Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,243. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

