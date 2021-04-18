BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $106,001.80 and $43,163.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004104 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00724961 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016906 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

