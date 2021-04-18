$242.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post sales of $242.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.80 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $165.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.62. The company had a trading volume of 322,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,188. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $173.58 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 297,635 shares in the company, valued at $109,035,605.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $89,194,180. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

