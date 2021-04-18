Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,454.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $93,454.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,763,903 coins and its circulating supply is 21,763,891 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

