AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.