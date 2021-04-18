Iowa State Bank Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

NYSE T traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 30,163,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.