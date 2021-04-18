Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 790,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 195,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 30,163,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

