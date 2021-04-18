Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in BlackRock by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.45. The stock had a trading volume of 774,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.84 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

