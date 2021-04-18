Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $358.38 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178,782 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Facebook were worth $358,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.