Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $358.38 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178,782 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Facebook were worth $358,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
