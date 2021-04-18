Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CTSDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

