Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CTSDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.