United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

