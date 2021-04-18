Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNNGY. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.