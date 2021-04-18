Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,957,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CHUC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,930,695. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Charlie’s
