DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

