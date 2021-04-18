$1.70 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.62. 844,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,854. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

