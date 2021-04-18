Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $56.78 million and $4.57 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

