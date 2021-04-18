Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $607.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $631.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.73 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

VSAT traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 361,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,454.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Viasat by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

