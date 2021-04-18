Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $146.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.40 million and the highest is $147.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $516.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $517.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $565.00 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $164.67. 40,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,226. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $10,215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

