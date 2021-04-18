Iowa State Bank Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.34. 5,777,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,116. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

