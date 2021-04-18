Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

