Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

