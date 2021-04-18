Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $964.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $959.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $968.43 million. Autodesk posted sales of $885.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $300.16. 861,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day moving average of $277.32. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $166.86 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

