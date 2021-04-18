Helium Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $41.74 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00024928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00336820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,153,817 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.