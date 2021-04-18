Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 897,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MANU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 143,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,397. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

